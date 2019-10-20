Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Kelly WEST COLUMBIA - Lucille "Lucy" Kelly, 96, of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away October 16, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1923 to the late O. R. Cox and Minnie Leila Shumpert Cox. She was born in South Congaree, SC. Lucy was an active member of Gantt Street Baptist Church. She loved to travel and was always on the road in the fast lane. She enjoyed gospel singing and attending family functions. Lucy was predeceased by her husband, John L. Kelly, Jr., who passed away in 2009 and sister, Flonnis West and older brothers. Survivors include her son, John L. Kelly, III of Cary, NC; brother, Herman E. Cox, Greenville, SC, and many close friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Gantt Street Baptist Church with entombment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Gantt Street Baptist Church, 2121 Gantt Street, Cayce, SC 29033. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

