Lucinda Dapo

Lucinda "Carolyn" Dill Dapo WAKE FOREST, NC - Carolyn Dapo was born on June 12 th , 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Maurice and Marjorie Dill. Carolyn departed her earthly life peacefully on Monday, July 6 th , 2020. When her mother Marjorie passed when Carolyn was just three, she was then raised by the late Anna Marie Walker. She was educated in Terre Haute and then attended Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, where she received her Bachelor's degree in 1957. She served her community as a social worker before working as a librarian and then as a secretary at Columbia College in South Carolina. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roland Francis Dapo of Plattsburgh, New York. She is survived by her two children Kenwyn P. Dapo and Evan Francis Dapo, her daughter-in-law Suzanne Bullamore Dapo, and her two grandchildren Jameson Walker Dapo and Annalise Seraphina Dapo. She also leaves behind a loving constellation of twelve nieces and nephews. The memorial services have been postponed for Carolyn until the summer of 2021, but will be held in Indianapolis, where she can join her brother Myron Ketcham Dill and her sister Audrey Bonaventure Zerr, both of whom preceded her in death. Condolences may be sent to efdapo@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the "Poor Box" at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wake Forest, North Carolina.



