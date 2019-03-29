Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucious Frierson. View Sign

Lucious Frierson, Sr. COLUMBIA - Lucious Frierson, Sr. was called on March 27, 2019 to the heavenly place of peace and joy. He was born June 1, 1940 in Bishopville, SC. He was the son of the late Nora Frierson Scott and Cordell Yates. Lucious graduated from Dennis High School in Bishopville, SC. He received his Bachelor degree from South Carolina State University and his Master in Administration from the University of South Carolina. Mr. Frierson worked in Richland County School District One for 50 years. Mr. Frierson worked at Fairwold Junior High School, Eau Claire High School, Gibbs Middle School, Alcorn Middle School, Lower Richland High School, and A.C. Flora High School. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where he was an ordained elder. He was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He is survived by his beloved family: his lovely and devoted wife Gretchel Mouzon Frierson of 56 years; sons, Lucious Frierson, Jr (Debbie) and Gregory Antonio Frierson; daughter, Gretta Renee Frierson; Stepfather, Ladson Simon; sisters, Edna Wilson, Christine Morgan, Belinda Scott; brothers, Ellis Frierson (Lisa), Robert (Scottie) Scott, Reginald Scott, Johnny (Butch) Scott, Terry Scott, and William (Shafter) Scott (Vanessa); daughter-in-law, Princess Nesmith (Roosevelt); grandchildren,; 6 great-grands and a host of nieces and nephews.

