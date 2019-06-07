Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Ann Glenn. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucy Ann Counts Glenn COLUMBIA - Lucy Ann Counts Glenn was born in Columbia, SC on September 24, 1950, to the late Louis Counts and Lucy Ann Barnes Counts. She attended public school in Richland County, SC and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1968. Lucy Ann worked as a radiology clerk at Richland Memorial Hospital and retired as a nurse's aide from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and the Brian Center of Columbia. She was a member of Central Baptist. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Cheryl Vance (Walter), Pamela Lewis (Edward), and son Mark Glenn II (Naquava); grandchildren, Ashley Glenn-Banks, Malachi Lewis, Danyel Hogsett, Marcellus Lewis, Ayden Glenn, Elijah Glenn and Ava Glenn; great-grandchild, Malia Washington; best friend Irma Brantley and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The homegoing service for Lucy Ann Glenn will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 3:00 PM at Central Baptist Church, 3625 Clement Road with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 1101 Buckner Road.

