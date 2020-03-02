Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Carson. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucy Carson COLUMBIA Lucy Stadler Carson, 89, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home. Lucy was born as Ludwicka Rosalia Stadler, in Dombrowa, Poland on September 3, 1930 and was the daughter of Josef Stadler and Karoline Wirlacher Stadler. Her family left Poland in 1944 to return to their native home of Austria and resided in the town of Vocklabruck. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Rudolf Stadler of Austria, and sister, Johanna Stadler Thomas of Columbia and niece, Ellie Pennington Thomas of Pawleys Island. Surviving are her children: Nora Carson Shealy (Jeff) of Columbia, William Gregor (Greg) Carson (Terry) of Cayce, and John Brian Carson of Durham, NC; grandchildren Jeffery Lyn Shealy, Jr. and Josef Leland Shealy; nephews, Henry Gray Thomas IV of Pawleys Island, and Rudi Stadler and Walter Stadler of Austria. Lucy came to the United States in 1952 aboard the M.S. General R. M. Blatchford and joined her sister in residing in Columbia. Lucy worked at South Carolina National Bank and the Department of Health, and Environmental Control. She was a long time member of Eastminister Presbyterian Church and after retirement she worked with the church's Mother's Morning Out Program. A loving mother and grandmother to her family she was affectionately known as Oma. Lucy enjoyed sharing stories of her family and life in Poland and Austria and her early years here in Columbia. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Carson, John Carson, Jeff Shealy, Henry Thomas, Johnny Drake, Jeffery Shealy, Jr., and Josef Shealy. Lucy loved her family's numerous pets, so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to PETSinc., 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC. Visitation will be on Monday, March 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

