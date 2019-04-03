Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Freeman. View Sign

Lucy Clements Freeman COLUMBIA - Graveside service for Lucy Clements Freeman, 98, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Freeman passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Liberty Hill, she was the daughter of the late John H. Clements and Theo Perry Clements. She was the wife of the late James M. Freeman, Sr. She was a graduate of Great Falls High School and Winthrop College, and also did extensive graduate study at Columbia College and the University of South Carolina in the field of Special Education. Mrs. Freeman was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church. She retired from Richland School District #1, where she taught elementary school and special education for 30 years. She was an inactive member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society for women teachers. Surviving are her daughter, Carol Freeman Talbert (Tom) of Ballentine; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her only brother, John Clements; and her sons, James Freeman, Jr. (Cheryl) of Eastover and John C. Freeman (Alice). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC 29205; Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 163, Liberty Hill, SC 29074; , 500 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201; or a . Memories may be shared at

