Lucy Jackson
Lucy Jackson
September 22, 2020
Gadsden, South Carolina - Mother Lucy Mae Jackson of 143 Jackson Road, Gadsden, and most recently of Heartland of Columbia, went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Those who will cherish her memory are her son Tommy L. Jackson and his wife Hilda of Columbia; one grandson Benjamin Derrick Jackson and his wife Amanda of Rock Hill, SC; one granddaughter, Natalye Rene Jackson of Columbia, SC; three great-grandchildren: Keenan Charles Jackson of Waxhaw, NC; Benjamin Dallas Jackson and Ayrsley Elisabeth Jackson of Rock Hill, SC; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at JP Holley Funeral Home at 8132 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, SC on Saturday, September 26 th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.


Published in The State on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
803-695-1666
