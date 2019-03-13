Lucy I. Quattlebaum COLUMBIA - Lucy Isabel Quattlebaum, a long time resident of Columbia passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on July 7, 1933 in Columbia, attended Dreher High School where she graduated in 1951. She was graduated from Wake Forest College in 1955 and received a MA degree in History from Emory University in 1960. Isabel began her working career at National Security Administration (NSA) in Washington, D.C. The rest of her work career was in education. She taught a high school history class in Savannah, G.A., then Salem Academy, Winston Salem N.C., next at A. C. Flora High School in Columbia, S.C. and finally Chapin High School. She was a member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, the Little Book Club, and USC Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by six nephews; Joseph Quattlebaum, Edwin Quattlebaum, Robert Quattlebaum, Frank Terlizzi, William Terlizzi, and Richard Terlizzi; 9 great-nephews; 6 great-nieces; and 11 great-great nephews and nieces. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SC Chapter 901 South Pine Street Lower Level Spartanburg, SC 29302. Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019