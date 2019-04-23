Ludie Carolyn Matthews ST. AUGUSTINE, FL - Rev. Ludie Carolyn Matthews, age 76, of St. Augustine, FL passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Sam Jewell will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Devotion at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org or to The Huntington Disease Society at www.hdsa.org. Carolyn was born on September 19, 1942 in Clinton, SC to Carrol Pinckney Reid and Ludie Nell Reid (nee Scott). She married Johnny Matthews on August 20, 1966 and they enjoyed 25 years of marriage until his passing in 1991. She has been blessed in her personal life as a beloved daughter, Navy wife, and mother of four children. Academically, she has been a life-long learner, a seeker of knowledge and a world traveler (she studied at the Sorbonne). Her professional success reflects that diligence: high school French teacher, elementary reading specialist, and elementary school principal. After being widowed at 49, her search for spiritual truth and trust led her to become a Seminary student, a student of Greek and Hebrew, a hospital chaplain, and then an ordained minister of the Methodist Church. She has loved each step of her journey. But with all of her degrees and accolades, when asked what she was proudest of in her life, she said she was the most proud of being able to raise her children her role as a mother. Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Ludie Reid; and her husband, Johnny Matthews; and her sister, Linda Hawkins. She is survived by her 4 beloved children: James, Charles, Lynn, and Mark (Kara) Matthews; 2 brothers: Richard (Donna) and William (Martha) Reid; 7 grandchildren: Andie, Cory, Elijah, Kaiya, Juke, Cade, and Brayleigh; 1 great-grandchild: Riley; her life-long friend, Linda Pina; as well as many extended family members and dear friends. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2019