Ludowicka "Vicky" Tischlak Schrack LEXINGTON - On the night of Thursday, July 25, 2019, Ludowicka "Vicky" Tischlak Schrack, 92, adorned by soft, tear stained kisses on her forehead and cheek from her two treasures on earth, daughters Linda and Karen, drew one last sweet breath and then passed from this earthly realm and into the loving arms of her heavenly Father. Vicky was born in Czernowitz, Romania on October 7, 1926. As a post-war refugee in Germany in 1946, she met a handsome American soldier, Loy Schrack, and they were married in 1947. The marriage produced two daughters, Linda and Karen, and lasted over 63 years until Colonel Schrack's death in 2010. A resident of Columbia for over 50 years, Vicky was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a volunteer for St. Joseph Respite Care. In addition to being a loving and doting "Mutti" (mother) to her daughters, Vicky was a volunteer for over 40 years for the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and the Army Community Service. In recognition of her decades of selfless volunteer work, Vicky was inducted into the Fort Jackson Hall of Fame. In declining health prior to her death, Vicky spent her last years as a resident of Wellmore of Lexington, Lexington, SC. The family wishes to give a heartfelt thanks to many of the Wellmore staff members for the care and love they gave "Miss Vicky" during her stay there, particularly in her last days. The tears many of them shed in her last days revealed their deep feelings for Vicky and left an indelible impression on the hearts of the family. In addition to Vicky's two daughters, Linda Schrack Roach (David) and Karen Schrack Day (Bill), "Nana", as she was affectionately called, is survived by her grandsons, Chris Riddle (Mindy), Kyle Roach and Daniel Day; great-granddaughters, Isabella, Reid, and Gracin Riddle; fraternal twins: great-grandson, Jack Riddle and great-granddaughter, Olivia Riddle; great-granddaughters, Emma and Sunnie Roach; and great-grandson, Easton Matthew. The Rosary will be recited Tuesday, July 30th at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31st at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3600 Devine Street, Columbia, SC with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Animal Protection League of SC, PO Box 5354, Columbia, SC 29250. Memories may be shared at

