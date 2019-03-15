Luella Hilton McCray IRMO - Luella Hilton McCray was known as Mom, Grandma, sister, Aunt Luella, "Mother McCray" or "Missionary McCray. Mother McCray went from labor to reward early Thursday morning March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Luella Hilton McCray was born to the late Henry L. Hilton and Beulah Thames Hilton on February 14, 1934 in Clarendon County. She received her High School Diploma from the Scott's Branch High School, Summerton, SC. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Deacon Lee McCray. From this union they were blessed with seven children. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters Lubertha (Mark) Williams, Burnette (Johnny) McFadden, Catherine (Anthony) Blocker, Sharon (Tonie) Mellette and one son Stanley McCray; a niece, Carrie (James) Doughty, Catrecha (Darren) Skinner, granddaughter and James Edward Hilton, nephew; son, Elder Caleb Gordon;; twenty- one grandchildren and thirty-three great grandchildren; one sister, Lizzie H. Prince; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. The homegoing service for Mother Luella Hilton-McCray will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 11:00 AM at Church of God by Faith, 609 Atlantic Avenue, Sumter with burial in Church of God by Faith - Davis Station Cemetery, 1071 Loss Brook Road, Davis Station, SC. Family visitation will be held, Friday, March 15, 2019, 6-8pm at Church of God by Faith - Davis Station Cemetery, 1071 Loss Brook Road, Davis Station, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home of Sumter has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luella McCray.
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2019