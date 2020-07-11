1/1
Lugenia DeLaney
Lugenia Tillman DeLaney COLUMBIA - Mrs. Lugenia Tillman DeLaney 85, of 208 Roberson Street, Columbia, SC widow of the late John K DeLaney, Sr. entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of Greenwood. She was born in Trenton, SC March 29, 1935 a daughter of the late John Benjamin Tillman and Lula Mae Hammonds Tillman. She was a member of Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church in Columbia, SC where she was a former Head Usher and Mother of the Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Cynthia DeLaney and two sisters, Bessie Tillman and Geneva Weeks. Surviving are four daughters, Estell Martin of Greenwood, Vera Blackwell(George) of Columbia, SC, Betty Perry(James) Atlanta, GA and Sandy Williams(Kenneth) of Columbia, SC; one son, John K DeLaney, Jr. of Greenwood; one aunt, Bertha Slaughter of Brooklyn, NY; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Noon Monday, January 13, 2020 at Gates Of Heaven Cemetery; Columbia, SC with Rev. Charles E. Epps, Sr. officiating. Viewing will be at from 11:15 until 12 noon at the cemetery. Burial will follow immediately after the service. The family is at their respective homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeLaney family.

Published in The State on Jul. 11, 2020.
