Lula M. Myers COLUMBIA - Lula M. Myers was born on September 30, 1950 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Coley and Dorothy Williams Sr. Lula was called home to the Lord on March 3, 2019 at Palmetto Baptist Hospital with her love ones by her side. She was educated in the public schools of Richland County, SC. She attended Booker T. Washington High School. Lula, an initial member of New Covenant Assembly Christian Ministry was a faithful member for thirty-three years. Lula dedicated over twenty-three years of honorable service to the University of South Carolina. She was employed as the Supervisor of Environmental Services. Lula M. Myers leaves to cherish her loving memories: two Sons, Ernest Myers Jr. (Shana) and Terry Myers; a daughter, Chantell Myers; a brother, Henry Williams; three grandchildren, Tyrell Stevenson, Nia Myers and Aaliyah Myers; a special cousin and best friend Barbara Holmes and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, all who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Lula Myers will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:00 AM at New Covenant Assembly Christian Ministry, 602 Piney Grove Road with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Funeral Home Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

