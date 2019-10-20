Lula Mae Sturkie Rutland GASTON Lula Mae Sturkie Rutland, 95, was born December 2, 1923 in Gaston, SC and passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Laura Lucas and Oscar Sturkie. Mrs. Rutland retired from Allied Chemical. She was a member of Dunn's Chapel Church, the Lennie Senn Sunday school class, and Woodmen of the World. She is survived by her daughters, Faye Livingston and Mary Ann Moseley; sons, Andy and Jack Rutland; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and sisters-in-law, Hazel Maxwell and Deanna Starr. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Rutland; three sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Dunn's Chapel Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tom Atten will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Dunn's Chapel Church Mission Fund, 281 Chapel Rd., West Columbia, SC 29172. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2019