Luther Franklin Wilson, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Frank Wilson (Pop), 81, of West Columbia, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Wilson, husband of Betty Wilson, was the son of the late Jesse Wilson and Mary Ellen Aaron Wilson. Frank retired as a fitter/welder with many years of service at Campbell Steele Co. He was a member of State Full Gospel Church. He loved to go hunting, fishing and camping, but his true love was his family. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his beloved wife he called "Shug", children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Very rarely did you ever see him without a smile on his face. Not a day went by that you wouldn't find Frank tending to his garden, his beautiful flowers, chickens, gold fish and that crazy dog he called Champ. You could never keep him down for long. Frank is survived by his wife, Betty; his best friend and son, Frankie (Jenny); his loving daughters, Judy (Scott), Mary and Teresa (Eddie). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, five brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with services at Congaree Baptist Church in South Congaree on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 19, 2019