Luther W. Worrell, Jr. COLUMBIA - Luther W. Worrell, Jr., 83, of Columbia, passed into his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 2, 1936 in Florence, SC and was the son of the late Luther W. Worrell, Sr., Annie Laura Rowell Baker, and stepfather James Oscar Baker. During WW2, from 1940 until after the war, Mr. Worrell lived in Centenary, SC with his grandparents. He was a 1954 graduate of Carlisle Military School, then joined and served in the US Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1956. After his military service, he began his career in auto finance with Motor Credit in Columbia and married his loving wife, Shirley Evans Worrell, in 1957. In 1962, he went into independent sales and service with Paymaster Sales and Service. In 1967, he opened Auto Recovery Bureau and later Eastside Paint and Body Shop. Mr. Worrell moved through the various offices in the national auto recovery organizations and was respected for his leadership. He started as a member and quickly moved to president and then served on the board of directors. He retired in 2006. Mr. Worrell was a member of the Sertoma Club and was instrumental in establishing the first fundraiser for Riverbanks Zoo. He and his family were members of Temple Baptist Church and he faithfully served in various roles as a deacon, usher, and member of the bus ministry. Mr. Worrell is survived by his wife, Shirley Evans Worrell; daughter, Tammy (Bill) Herring; daughter, Robin (Steve) Cox, daughter, Kathryn Anne (K.A.) Worrell and her fiancé, Leon Millholland; grandchildren, Emily (Chad) Rainwater, Scott (Micaela) Brewer, Jacob Brewer, Benjamin Herring, Andrew Cox, Sarah Kate Brewer, and Abigail Cox; great granddaughter, Savannah Brewer; sister, Rebecca Hawkins; brother, James Oscar Baker, Jr.; and, sister-in-love, Pauline Evans; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank the medical professionals who cared for Mr. Worrell and special appreciation to RasteviaCannon. Mr. Worrell's family will be receiving friends from 12:30 to 1:30 with a service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229. The service will be streamed live on Facebook. To request membership in this group, search for "To Celebrate the Life of Luther W. Worrell, Jr." A graveside service will be held at Black River Cemetery, Mayesville, SC at 4:30 p.m. The family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church Columbia TV Ministry, http://fbccola.com/give/ or 1306 Hampton Street Columbia, SC 29201, the Temple Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 806 Universal Drive, Columbia, SC 29209, or the Black River Cemetery fund, P.O. Box 441, Mayesville, SC 29104. In the interest of keeping guests safe, the family has selected a large location to allow for social distancing. Please visit www.moseleyfuneralservice.com for further information about safety precautions, sign the guestbook, and leave condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 13, 2020.