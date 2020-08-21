1/
Luther White Jr.
1939 - 2020
Luther White Jr. COLUMBIA - Luther White Jr., was born Wednesday May 3, 1939 in Elgin, SC to the late Mary and Luther White Sr. He passed away on August 14, 2020 at Providence Main Campus under the care of Hearts of Hospice in Columbia, SC. He was married to the late Hurdesene White for 61 years. His work history includes working as a brick mason and at a trucking company that led to him owning his own trucking company Luther White's Mobile Trucking which evolved into Big Al's S and Kirk Incorporation. On his Christian journey he was ordained as a Deacon in December 1965 while attending New United Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, NJ. He reunited with the Good Aim Missionary Baptist Church in Elgin, SC in 2007. He leaves to cherish his memory; three children, Steve (Joyce) White, Emily( Darrell) Lanham and Sharon (Darrin Sr.) Ransome; seven brothers, Joe (Charlene) White, James White, Iredell (Patricia) White, Herbert White, Edward (Deloris) White, Willie (Betty) White and Alexander (Jimmie) White; two sisters, Queen Williams and Doris (Samuel) Frederick; three sisters-in law, Ethel White, Evelyn White and Helen White; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, August22, 2020, 12:00 PM at Good Aim Baptist Church, 1308 Cherokee Blvd, Elgin, SC 29045. Condolences and flowers may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
12:00 PM
Good Aim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
