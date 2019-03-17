Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luvelle Terrio. View Sign

Luvelle D. Terrio COLUMBIA - Luvelle Terrio, widow of Howard J. Terrio, 92, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1927 in Ballentine, SC to the late Jacob and Lula Mae Derrick. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Terrio was predeceased by an infant son, Robert; an older sister, Catherine Rich; and a younger brother, Eugene Derrick. She is survived by a younger sister, Anita Weed; son, Ed (Ruth) Terrio; daughter, Linda (Ken) Boland; grandchildren, Heather (Tom) Merkle, Matthew (Brittany) Terrio, Cheryl (Trey) Bell, Brittany (Ryan) Kopec; four great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Luvelle was raised in Columbia and graduated from Columbia High School. During World War II, she met her life companion, Howard, who was stationed at Camp Jackson prior to deployment to the European Theater. They were married in March 1946 and remained in Columbia where they lived, loved and raised a family. They remained devoted and in service to one another for the next 59 years until Howard's passing in December 2005. As an example of this devotion, Luvelle would go to her husband's nursing home daily and stay from morning until evening when he was safely put to bed. Luvelle was equally devoted to her children, calling out spelling words, helping with memorization, sewing costumes, car-pooling, attending recitals, sporting events and other such demands and activities as one might expect of a stay-at-home mother of the 50's and 60's. She was also active in her Ladies Sorority, Alpha Zeta, serving in various offices through the years as well as an active Garden Club member. When her children were old enough, Luvelle re-entered the work force as an office manager and assistant for Dr. DuBose Egleston. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church since its inception and faithful in attendance and service until her circumstances would not permit it. Although a homebody, she did enjoy traveling with her husband, particularly in their retirement years. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and especially so in the later years with her baby sister. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church's narthex. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, you are asked to send memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the . The family would like to thank the staff of National Health Care (NHC) Parklane and Caris Hospice for the care rendered to their mother. Memories may be shared at

3926 DEVINE ST

Columbia , SC 29205

