Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Holbrook Williams. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Holbrook Williams COLUMBIA - Our last day should not be feared, for it is the dawn of eternity. Lydia Holbrook Williams, 63, slipped away peacefully into heaven with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Lydia, known as "Lollie" to her four beloved grandchildren Banks, Locke, Holbrook and Heston, celebrated every inch of life around her. Born in Washington, DC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Holbrook, Sr., she was a magic-maker, master chef, pianist, poet, storyteller, selfless listener, Christmas elf, miracle worker, community leader, philanthropist, art lover, problem solver, love letter writer, calligrapher, world traveler, book enthusiast, animal rescuer, memory maker, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend extraordinaire. She knew no limits on love, acceptance, grace, and wisdom. She attended Oglethorp University and Brenau Women's College and was a devoted member of Phi Mu Sorority. She was an avid volunteer and board member with animal rescue organizations throughout the state of South Carolina. With her creative spirit, Lydia successfully owned and operated Scarlet's Closet boutique for many years in Summerville, SC as well as becoming a fixture working at Invitation Station in Columbia. Lydia was the inspiration behind the best-selling children's book The Lollie Tree written by her daughter Whitney. She truly was our Lollie, the roots and strength of our family. She was extraordinary in her awareness that life and love are best shown in the details. She leaves behind the love of her life, Paul David Williams, and what she considered her greatest gifts: her children, Whitney Williams McDuff (Jimmy) of Charleston, Hunter Thomas Williams (Sarah) of Lexington, Preston David Williams (Carly) of Atlanta. Also surviving are her brother, Thomas A. Holbrook Jr (Jeanne) of Big Canoe, GA,; sister, Leslie Ann Holbrook of Dallas, GA; and her nephew, Airman Mason Wesley Goodroe, USAF, of Wichita, KS. The family encourages the celebration of this treasured wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and Lollie on Monday, September 9, at 2:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, 3926 Devine Street Columbia SC 29205. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service and briefly following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway Columbia SC 29212; or CAPA's Closet of Beaufort, 1340 Ribaut Rd, Port Royal, SC 29902. Please sign the online guestbook at

Lydia Holbrook Williams COLUMBIA - Our last day should not be feared, for it is the dawn of eternity. Lydia Holbrook Williams, 63, slipped away peacefully into heaven with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Lydia, known as "Lollie" to her four beloved grandchildren Banks, Locke, Holbrook and Heston, celebrated every inch of life around her. Born in Washington, DC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Holbrook, Sr., she was a magic-maker, master chef, pianist, poet, storyteller, selfless listener, Christmas elf, miracle worker, community leader, philanthropist, art lover, problem solver, love letter writer, calligrapher, world traveler, book enthusiast, animal rescuer, memory maker, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend extraordinaire. She knew no limits on love, acceptance, grace, and wisdom. She attended Oglethorp University and Brenau Women's College and was a devoted member of Phi Mu Sorority. She was an avid volunteer and board member with animal rescue organizations throughout the state of South Carolina. With her creative spirit, Lydia successfully owned and operated Scarlet's Closet boutique for many years in Summerville, SC as well as becoming a fixture working at Invitation Station in Columbia. Lydia was the inspiration behind the best-selling children's book The Lollie Tree written by her daughter Whitney. She truly was our Lollie, the roots and strength of our family. She was extraordinary in her awareness that life and love are best shown in the details. She leaves behind the love of her life, Paul David Williams, and what she considered her greatest gifts: her children, Whitney Williams McDuff (Jimmy) of Charleston, Hunter Thomas Williams (Sarah) of Lexington, Preston David Williams (Carly) of Atlanta. Also surviving are her brother, Thomas A. Holbrook Jr (Jeanne) of Big Canoe, GA,; sister, Leslie Ann Holbrook of Dallas, GA; and her nephew, Airman Mason Wesley Goodroe, USAF, of Wichita, KS. The family encourages the celebration of this treasured wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and Lollie on Monday, September 9, at 2:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, 3926 Devine Street Columbia SC 29205. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service and briefly following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway Columbia SC 29212; or CAPA's Closet of Beaufort, 1340 Ribaut Rd, Port Royal, SC 29902. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close