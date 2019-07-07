Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Ropp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Toney Ropp LEXINGTON Lydia Toney Ropp, widow of Col. George H. Ropp, Jr., was born December 15, 1923 in Eastover, SC and passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. She attended Shandon School, Hand Jr. High School and Dreher High School, as well as the University of South Carolina and Columbia Community College. Mrs. Ropp was born in a beautiful Christian home with three brothers and three sisters. She married George H. Ropp, of Columbia, SC, in 1943. They had two beautiful children. She spent her married life as an Air Force wife living in Germany, France and England, as well as several different states, until finally retiring in 1971. She helped organize the Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and sang in the choir. She also helped organize the Saxe Gotha Women of the Church and the first Circle (Lydia Circle) met in her home. She was a charter member of Saxe Gotha. Mrs. Ropp moved into Columbia Presbyterian Communities in August 1995. She is survived by her son, George H. Ropp III (Susan); five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and was predeceased by her daughter, Lydia Ropp Crewdson. A memorial service will be held at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church at a later date.

