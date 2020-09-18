1/
Lydia Steele Lindler
Lydia Steele Lindler LEXINGTON Lydia Steele Lindler, age 93, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Lakeside Place Memory Care. She was born May 15, 1927 in Lexington, SC, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve Smith Steele. Lydia married Arthur Harold Lindler on December 20, 1947. Lydia loved her family, birds and flowers. She spent much of her time running off squirrels, gardening and sewing. Lydia also enjoyed traveling the world with friends and attending gospel singings. As a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and the Pisgah Golden Hearts, she cherished her time with friends in faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Harold Lindler; and great-grandson, Noah Glynn Shealy. Lydia is survived by her four children; Patricia Ann Campbell (Linsley), Harold Felton Lindler (Sara), Velda Jane Shirey (Nathan), and Faye Delane Shealy (Dial). She was a grandmother of 8 and a great-grandmother of 14. There will be a graveside service held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 1273 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Those who wish to remember Lydia in a special way may make gifts in her memor to Heart of Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive, Columbia, SC 29223 or to St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 18, 2020.
