Lynda Highfill Owen LAVONIA, GA - Lynda Highfill Owen, Lavonia, Georgia-a service to celebrate the life of Lynda Highfill Owen( "Gaga"),age 79, will be held March 1st at 7:00PM at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, West Columbia.The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Owen passed away February 25th in Columbia, SC after a brief battle with glioblastoma. Born August 3, 1939 in Charleston, SC,daughter of the Delmas Highfill and Laura Highfill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Cogswell Owen, Jr. Lynda is survived by her children: Laura and Harold Hooper, Chip and Monica Owen,Kay and Chris Mitchum,and Bobby Lunn. Grandchildren: Dustin and Dana Hooper, Abbie Bouknight, Hayden Owen, and Christoper Mitchum and many other relatives and special "lake" families. She served over 30 years in public school education. Lynda was a faithful servant to PSUMC and PUMC. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Providence United Methodist Church, Lavonia, Georgia or the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2019