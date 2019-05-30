Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyndon Dean Hyatt. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Lyndon Dean Hyatt CHAPIN - Lyndon Dean Hyatt, 60, of Chapin and Edisto Island, SC died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Prisma Health Heart Hospital with his family by his side. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, officiated by Dr. Ben Sloan. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday May 31, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. A celebration of life will also be held on Edisto Island at a later date. Born in Columbia on May 4, 1959, he was the son of the late Troy Lee Hyatt and Elizabeth Corley Hyatt. He was a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School and the University of South Carolina. Dean was employed for 29 years at AT&T and BellSouth, where he was awarded several Peak Performance and Pinnacle Club Awards. He was a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church and Edisto Island Yacht Club. Dean enjoyed boating on Lake Murray with family and friends. He also loved his time at Edisto Island, where he spent most of his last years on his family farm, Mossy Oaks, which became a venue for many weddings and other celebrations. Dean had a special love for his horses that brought him much joy. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Joyce; son, Justin Troy Hyatt; daughter, Kristin Paschall; two grandchildren, Sarah Ella Paschall, Joshua Paschall all of Chapin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers. Steve Hyatt and Cliff Hyatt. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Ashley Reed Shealy Memorial at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Please sign the online guestbook at

Lyndon Dean Hyatt CHAPIN - Lyndon Dean Hyatt, 60, of Chapin and Edisto Island, SC died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Prisma Health Heart Hospital with his family by his side. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, officiated by Dr. Ben Sloan. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday May 31, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. A celebration of life will also be held on Edisto Island at a later date. Born in Columbia on May 4, 1959, he was the son of the late Troy Lee Hyatt and Elizabeth Corley Hyatt. He was a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School and the University of South Carolina. Dean was employed for 29 years at AT&T and BellSouth, where he was awarded several Peak Performance and Pinnacle Club Awards. He was a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church and Edisto Island Yacht Club. Dean enjoyed boating on Lake Murray with family and friends. He also loved his time at Edisto Island, where he spent most of his last years on his family farm, Mossy Oaks, which became a venue for many weddings and other celebrations. Dean had a special love for his horses that brought him much joy. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Joyce; son, Justin Troy Hyatt; daughter, Kristin Paschall; two grandchildren, Sarah Ella Paschall, Joshua Paschall all of Chapin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers. Steve Hyatt and Cliff Hyatt. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Ashley Reed Shealy Memorial at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close