Lyndon Dean Hyatt CHAPIN - Lyndon Dean Hyatt, 60, of Chapin and Edisto Island, SC died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Prisma Health Heart Hospital with his family by his side. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, officiated by Dr. Ben Sloan. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday May 31, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. A celebration of life will also be held on Edisto Island at a later date. Born in Columbia on May 4, 1959, he was the son of the late Troy Lee Hyatt and Elizabeth Corley Hyatt. He was a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School and the University of South Carolina. Dean was employed for 29 years at AT&T and BellSouth, where he was awarded several Peak Performance and Pinnacle Club Awards. He was a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church and Edisto Island Yacht Club. Dean enjoyed boating on Lake Murray with family and friends. He also loved his time at Edisto Island, where he spent most of his last years on his family farm, Mossy Oaks, which became a venue for many weddings and other celebrations. Dean had a special love for his horses that brought him much joy. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Joyce; son, Justin Troy Hyatt; daughter, Kristin Paschall; two grandchildren, Sarah Ella Paschall, Joshua Paschall all of Chapin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers. Steve Hyatt and Cliff Hyatt. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Ashley Reed Shealy Memorial at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019