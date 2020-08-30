1/1
Lynn A. Koon CHAPIN - A private graveside service for Lynn A. Koon, 71, of Chapin will be held on Sunday at Bush River Memorial Gardens, Reverend Kenny Crosswhite and Pastor Ed Isley will officiate the service. Lynn was born in Lexington, SC on February 14, 1949, to the late Owens B. Koon and Mary L. Richardson Koon. He passed away at his residence on August 28, 2020, Surrounded by his loving family. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Faith Clark Koon; daughter, Tonya K. Dimery (Mitch); sister, Lynda K. Pittman; grandchildren, Morgan D. Luevano (Jaime) and Brenan W. Dimery; as well as several nieces and nephews. Also, the beloved family dog; Darla. Those who preceded him in death were his parents and brother-in-law, Bobby Pittman. The family would like to thank Hospice Compassionate Care & special thanks to our nurse Sheena & home health aide Michelle. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
