Lynn B. Eargle 1923 - 2020 BATESBURG- Lynn B. Mehaffey Eargle passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Wesley E. Eargle of Batesburg who passed away in 2017. She is survived by her stepchildren Watson Eargle and wife Verta, Wyatt Eargle and wife Sherry, Jean Senterfeit and husband Richard, and step-grandaugters Tiffany Coleman, Leslie Smith and husband Trey, Megan Miller and husband Wesley, and Sarah Derrick and husband Brady. Also great-grandchildren Emily Coleman, Walker Smith, Maggie Miller, and Matthew Derrick. Ms. Eargle was also predeceased by her first husband Ernest Mehaffey of Columbia who passed away in 1989. She is survived by her children Ernie Mehaffey and wife Beth, and Joy Lynn Harley and husband Kevin. Also grandchildren Aaron and wife Laura Mehaffey, Barret and wife Chrissy Mehaffey, Connor and wife Alexis Mehaffey, David and wife Katie Harley, and John Harley. Also great-grandchildren Penny Layne Mehaffey and Abigail Rose Mehaffey. Ms. Eargle was predeceased by her brothers Hugh, Earl, and Ed Bumgarner and her sister Mary Jo Starnes. She is survived by her sister Eula Williams. Ms. Eargle is the daughter of Bill and Roena Bumgarner of Candler, NC. She lived a long and productive life serving with husband Ernest in the ministry of Baptist churches in North and South Carolina. She was very active and loved her churches serving as pianist, organist, singer, and Sunday School teacher. Ms. Eargle loved singing praises to her Lord and Savior. The family will receive friends at the Bethel Baptist Church in Monetta on Wednesday, February 19, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with Funeral Services immediately following. Services will be officiated by Pastor Preston West. Graveside Interment will be at Bush River Memorial Gardens at 4:00 PM. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church for International Mission Development (IMD). The family extends special appreciation to Brightstar Care of Lexington and Heart of Hospice of Columbia. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020