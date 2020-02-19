Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn B. Eargle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Lynn B. Eargle 1923 - 2020 BATESBURG- Lynn B. Mehaffey Eargle passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Wesley E. Eargle of Batesburg who passed away in 2017. She is survived by her stepchildren Watson Eargle and wife Verta, Wyatt Eargle and wife Sherry, Jean Senterfeit and husband Richard, and step-grandaugters Tiffany Coleman, Leslie Smith and husband Trey, Megan Miller and husband Wesley, and Sarah Derrick and husband Brady. Also great-grandchildren Emily Coleman, Walker Smith, Maggie Miller, and Matthew Derrick. Ms. Eargle was also predeceased by her first husband Ernest Mehaffey of Columbia who passed away in 1989. She is survived by her children Ernie Mehaffey and wife Beth, and Joy Lynn Harley and husband Kevin. Also grandchildren Aaron and wife Laura Mehaffey, Barret and wife Chrissy Mehaffey, Connor and wife Alexis Mehaffey, David and wife Katie Harley, and John Harley. Also great-grandchildren Penny Layne Mehaffey and Abigail Rose Mehaffey. Ms. Eargle was predeceased by her brothers Hugh, Earl, and Ed Bumgarner and her sister Mary Jo Starnes. She is survived by her sister Eula Williams. Ms. Eargle is the daughter of Bill and Roena Bumgarner of Candler, NC. She lived a long and productive life serving with husband Ernest in the ministry of Baptist churches in North and South Carolina. She was very active and loved her churches serving as pianist, organist, singer, and Sunday School teacher. Ms. Eargle loved singing praises to her Lord and Savior. The family will receive friends at the Bethel Baptist Church in Monetta on Wednesday, February 19, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with Funeral Services immediately following. Services will be officiated by Pastor Preston West. Graveside Interment will be at Bush River Memorial Gardens at 4:00 PM. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church for International Mission Development (IMD). The family extends special appreciation to Brightstar Care of Lexington and Heart of Hospice of Columbia. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

