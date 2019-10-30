Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn B. Jansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn B. Jansen COLUMBIA Lynn B. Jansen, 75, of Columbia, SC passed away on October 21, 2019. Lynn was born on February 19, 1944, in Richmond, CA. She was the daughter of Jackie Keller, devoted wife to Imm Jansen, loving mother to Darin and Kevin Oliva, and an adoring grandmother to Luke Oliva. Lynn devoted her life to helping others. She was an elementary school teacher at Margaret Collins School in Pinole, CA. She was an active member of St. Joseph's church in California, then Our Lady of the Hills after moving to South Carolina. Lynn loved to travel and was able to spend many years traveling around the world with her husband Imm. Lynn was able to truly see the beauty in every place she visited. In addition to travel she loved golf and was able to golf at many great courses. She enjoyed officiating tournaments almost as much as she loved playing. She also volunteered at youth events in the hopes of getting young women more interested in golf. In her later years, as it became harder for golf, she enjoyed playing cards. After moving to South Carolina, she found many new friends within her card groups. Above all else, she loved God and her family, especially her 1-year-old grandson, Luke. All who had the pleasure of knowing her loved her, and she loved them. A Mass of Christian Burial for Lynn B. Jansen, 75, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. Officiating Reverend Peter Sousa, C.Ss.R., Pastor. The family will receive friends 10:25 am - 10:55 prior to the service at the church. The inurnment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212.

