Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lynn McElveen Eargle COLUMBIA - Lynn McElveen Eargle, 59, wife of Steve Eargle, passed away February 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Florence, SC, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn and Joan McElveen. Lynn was a graduate of The Carolina Academy in Lake City, SC. She was a preschool teacher for many precious 3 year olds at Holland Avenue Preschool. She attended Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Lynn is survived by her husband; children, Matthew Eargle, Whitney Eargle (Robin), Becky Wood (James), Anna Grant (Bob), Ryan Eargle (Kimberly), Evie Eargle, Emiliana Eargle, Chase Eargle; sister, Pauline Hightower (Foyle); and brother, Fritz McElveen (Joanna). Also surviving are Gram's sweet grandchildren, Rayne, Brayden, Paige, Cody, Chase, Rylyn, Karagan, Emerson, Weston, Addison, Liliana and Charlotte. Lynn was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends that made her life so blessed. Lynn gave wise counsel to all who needed her and served her family with all of her love and strength. She will be greatly missed. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Eula Haselden, Claude and Athleen Coleman, Westin and Anna Floyd. A celebration of life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Visitation will be two hours before the service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to The Carolina Academy, 351 N Country Club Road, Lake City, SC 29560. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Lynn McElveen Eargle COLUMBIA - Lynn McElveen Eargle, 59, wife of Steve Eargle, passed away February 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Florence, SC, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn and Joan McElveen. Lynn was a graduate of The Carolina Academy in Lake City, SC. She was a preschool teacher for many precious 3 year olds at Holland Avenue Preschool. She attended Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Lynn is survived by her husband; children, Matthew Eargle, Whitney Eargle (Robin), Becky Wood (James), Anna Grant (Bob), Ryan Eargle (Kimberly), Evie Eargle, Emiliana Eargle, Chase Eargle; sister, Pauline Hightower (Foyle); and brother, Fritz McElveen (Joanna). Also surviving are Gram's sweet grandchildren, Rayne, Brayden, Paige, Cody, Chase, Rylyn, Karagan, Emerson, Weston, Addison, Liliana and Charlotte. Lynn was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends that made her life so blessed. Lynn gave wise counsel to all who needed her and served her family with all of her love and strength. She will be greatly missed. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Eula Haselden, Claude and Athleen Coleman, Westin and Anna Floyd. A celebration of life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Visitation will be two hours before the service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to The Carolina Academy, 351 N Country Club Road, Lake City, SC 29560. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

(803) 764-9631 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close