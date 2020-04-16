Lynn Gossett Eppley LAURENS - Lynn Gossett Eppley, 58, of 194 Yacht Drive and wife of James Cameron Eppley, Sr. passed away April 13, 2020, at her home. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of Carolyn Talley Williamson and husband Dwight of Columbia and the late Nicholas Earle Gossett. A graduate of Clemson University with a BSN, Lynn was a RN with Hillcrest Hospital. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and loved spending time with her grandkids, taking care of her patients, and quilting and sewing. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother, are children, William "Rusty" Jordan, Jr. (Ashley) of Columbia, Brett Jordan of Columbia, and James "Jason" Eppley, Jr. of Kings Bay, GA; grandchildren, Kylie Jordan, William "Trey" Jordan, III, and Madison Eppley; and a sister, Lari Murray of Columbia. A private funeral service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Children's Ministries, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2020