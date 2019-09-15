Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn McKinnon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn Neave (Scott) McKinnon CHAPIN - Lynn Neave (Scott) McKinnon, 63, of Chapin, SC passed away September 10, 2019, at Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston. She was born May 12, 1956 in Caribou, Maine to the late Thomas E. Neave II and the late Gail Guyette Podolak and lived in the Baldwinsville, NY area for most of her life. Lynn graduated early from C.W. Baker High School with the class of 1973. She played women's ice hockey for Potsdam State University, received her Bachelors in Health Science Education from SUNY Cortland and her degree in Nursing from Crouse Hospital College of Nursing in Syracuse, NY. Lynn was a Registered Nurse having practiced in Syracuse, NY, Lake Norman, NC and Lexington, SC. She loved the sun, enjoying the outdoors, boating, and dancing. Lynn enjoyed being active in life and embraced new adventures. Lynn is predeceased by her parents and her brother Robert Neave (Terrie) of Wake Forest, NC. Lynn is survived by her husband Franklin S. McKinnon of Chapin, SC; her 2 children Jared Scott (Alycia) of Beaver Falls, PA and Amanda Scott Hartman (Bret) of Baldwinsville, NY; brother Thomas E. Neave III (Colleen) of Baldwinsville, NY and sister Holly Podolak of Auburn, NY; step-mother Susan Neave of Liverpool, NY; step-sister Michelle Daws (John) of Liverpool, NY; 4 Grandchildren Capri, Rowan, Colton, and Delcelia. A private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynn N. McKinnon may be made in support of ovarian cancer research to The Clearity Foundation.

