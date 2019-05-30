Lynne M. Phillips CHIPLEY, FL - Lynne M. Phillips, age 75 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 27, 1943 to the late Rufus and Mary E. (Kinape) McKenzie in Chester, SC. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one son in law, Ed Bass and one grandchild, Nicholas Bass. Survivors include, one daughter, Connie Bass of Chipley, FL, five grandchildren, Michael Taylor and wife Amanda, Crystal Chiofalo and husband Paul, Lacey Bass, Sam Bass and wife LeAnna, Max Bass, five great grandchildren, Levi Taylor, Rachel Taylor, Ariana Chiofalo, Kadin Chiofalo, Cara Chiofalo, four great great grandchildren, Xavier Thayer, Eli Thayer, Zander Thayer, Amaya Thayer and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in The State on May 30, 2019