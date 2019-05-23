Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Brad Bull. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

M. Brad Bull WEST COLUMBIA - M. Brad Bull, 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with his loving and devoted family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Reverend John McKeown will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Brad was born in Greenville SC to the late Fred A. Bull Jr. and Lucille Lindley Bull. He owned and operated a successful private commercial and residential interior design business in Columbia for over 35 years. He was dedicated to his many clients and strived to bring beauty and elegance to their lives, homes and businesses. Brad never met a stranger and was an avid lover of all God's creatures. He was passionate in his love for his Lord and Savior. Brad was a member of West Side Baptist Church since 1965. Brad is survived by his dearly beloved sister, Lynda G. Bull and his devoted life partner, Mark D. Critchley. He was always completely attentive to the needs of his family and friends. This gracious and talented gentleman will be missed by all who had the privilege to love, know and work with him. Memorials may be sent to the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC 29425. Please sign the online guestbook at

