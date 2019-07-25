Mabel Dozier COLUMBIA - Mabel Dozier was born on June 29, 1932 in Saluda, South Carolina. She departed this life on July 18, 2019. Mabel was a member of the New Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was employed at Forest Lake Country Club for many years and also with Mr. & Mr. Daniel and Carla Davis. Left to cherish the fond memories of Ms. Mabel Dozier are her children, Bernard Dozier, Reginald Dozier, and Jeannie (Troy) Muller; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers, George Chapman, Leon Smith, Maxie L. Simpkins; sisters, Harvey A. Chapman, Burder Chapman Grimsley, and Jean D. Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will all miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Ms. Dozier will be held Friday July 26, 2019, 12:00 PM at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1236 Gregg Street, Columbia with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on July 25, 2019