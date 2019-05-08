Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Nunnery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel Nunnery IRMO - Funeral services for Mabel Williams Nunnery, 94, of Irmo, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC with Reverend Stephen Taylor and Reverend Scott Smoak officiating. Entombment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the fellowship hall. Mabel passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, born on September 3, 1924, in Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Ward Kenny Williams and Willie Mae Varnadore Williams. Mabel was a graduate with a BA degree and a Masters of Ed. Degrees from Winthrop University. She was in public education for more than 30 years as a teacher and an administrator. Mabel retired from Lexington-Richland School District Five. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church, Aline Leitner Fellowship Sunday School Class, Mattic Mathias Circle, UMW, and a devoted member of The Spirited Singers. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Edwin W. Nunnery, Jr. (Marci) of Atlanta, GA and Charles Kenny Nunnery (Betsy) of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Charles Kenny Nunnery, Jr. (Kim) of Columbia, SC, Dr. E.W. Nunnery III "Trey" (Valerie) of Albany, NY and John-Jordan Shockley Nunnery of Charlottesville, VA; one great-granddaughter, Kendra Ann Nunnery of Columbia, SC; sister-in-law, Peggy L. Williams; nieces, Brenda W. Long of Conway, SC; children, Airman Brian Long USAF Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and Caileigh Long Dennis (Jay) of Carrboro, NC and Julie Nunnery Allen (John) of Great Falls, SC. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, E.W. Nunnery, Sr., and brother, W.T. Williams. Memorials may be given to the Music Program at Union United Methodist Church, PO Box 705, Irmo, SC 29063. On-line condolences may be sent to

Mabel Nunnery IRMO - Funeral services for Mabel Williams Nunnery, 94, of Irmo, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC with Reverend Stephen Taylor and Reverend Scott Smoak officiating. Entombment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the fellowship hall. Mabel passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, born on September 3, 1924, in Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Ward Kenny Williams and Willie Mae Varnadore Williams. Mabel was a graduate with a BA degree and a Masters of Ed. Degrees from Winthrop University. She was in public education for more than 30 years as a teacher and an administrator. Mabel retired from Lexington-Richland School District Five. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church, Aline Leitner Fellowship Sunday School Class, Mattic Mathias Circle, UMW, and a devoted member of The Spirited Singers. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Edwin W. Nunnery, Jr. (Marci) of Atlanta, GA and Charles Kenny Nunnery (Betsy) of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Charles Kenny Nunnery, Jr. (Kim) of Columbia, SC, Dr. E.W. Nunnery III "Trey" (Valerie) of Albany, NY and John-Jordan Shockley Nunnery of Charlottesville, VA; one great-granddaughter, Kendra Ann Nunnery of Columbia, SC; sister-in-law, Peggy L. Williams; nieces, Brenda W. Long of Conway, SC; children, Airman Brian Long USAF Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and Caileigh Long Dennis (Jay) of Carrboro, NC and Julie Nunnery Allen (John) of Great Falls, SC. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, E.W. Nunnery, Sr., and brother, W.T. Williams. Memorials may be given to the Music Program at Union United Methodist Church, PO Box 705, Irmo, SC 29063. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close