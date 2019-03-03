Mabel Brogdon Pace CHARLESTON - Mabel Brogdon Pace, of Charleston, SC, a retired certified internal auditor with the Air Force Audit Agency at Charleston Air Force Base, died Thursday, February 28, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Burial at Davis Family Cemetery in Sumter, will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Born August 20, 1927, in Charleston, Mabel was the daughter of Homer Macgee Pace and Mabel Proctor Pace. She was a member of the Huguenot Church. She graduated from Ashley Hall and the University of South Carolina and was the first woman in South Carolina to be designated as a Certified Internal Auditor. Mabel was cofounder of the Society of First Families of South Carolina. She was a member of First Families of Virginia, The Jamestown Society, First South Carolina Company of the Jamestown Society, First Families of Georgia, The Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, South Carolina Huguenot Society, The Society of Descendants of Colonial Century, Daughters of the War of 1812, and the Benevolent Society. She was predeceased by her brothers, Homer M. Pace, Jr. and T. Proctor Pace. Surviving are six nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Huguenot Church, P.O. Box 917, Charleston, SC 29402, or to the . Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2019