Mable Martin Dominick COLUMBIA - Mrs. Mable Martin Dominick went to be with her heavenly Father on May 16, 2019. She was born in Columbia, SC (Dentsville) in 1920. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and was proud to be a member of the first graduating class. She married William H. Dominick (deceased) and was a homemaker and a long-time employee of Sears, where she worked in ladies' fashions. She was a member of Mount Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Prosperity, SC., and regularly attended Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street. She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Elvis (Robert) and Jenny Gantt (Ansel); four grandchildren, Keith Elvis, Todd Elvis (Karen), Justin Gantt and Amanda Sawyer (Dan); two great-grandsons, David Elvis and Fenwick Sawyer. A funeral service for Mrs. Dominick will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, May 19th at Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Burial will follow beside her husband William, in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2336 Mt. Pilgrim Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127. Memorials and condolences may be shared at

