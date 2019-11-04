Mable Riddle CAMDEN - Funeral services for Mable Hickson Riddle, 96, of Camden, SC, will be held at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 4, 2019. Rev. Dr. Jeff Philpott will officiate. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM 1 hour prior to the service at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the , Of Kershaw County, 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Mable died Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Turner Hickson and Cora Blanche McIntosh. Mable had 76 wonderful years of marriage with her late husband LeRoy Dale Riddle and now they are united together again. Mable is survived by her son, Walter Riddle (Rita); daughters, Billie Dabney; son in law, Ben Mowery; brother, Thomas A. Hickson; grandchildren, Robin Cooper (Eric), Donna McDonald (Brett), Sandy Mowery, Eric Dabney, Richard Dabney, Jr., Dana Outlaw (Scott), Misty Riddle; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Cooper, Madelyn Cooper, Angela Anderson (Brian), Jacob Anderson, Lilly Anderson, and Makayla Riddle. Other than her parents and her husband, Mable was predeceased by her daughter, Irene R. Mowery; brothers, W.T., Jr., James, Edward, Cecil, Eugene, Ray and Bobby Hickson; son in law, R. Stanley Dabney; grandchild, Crystal Riddle; and great grandchild, Hunter Davis. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Riddle family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019