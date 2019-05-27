Mac Arthur Caldwell WINNSBORO - Mr. Mac Arthur Caldwell passed away on May 21, 2019. He is survived by 4 daughters: Atoya, Miya, Brandy Caldwell and Roshonda Thompson, 2 brothers: James, Freeman Caldwell, 4 sisters: Mattie, Isabelle Caldwell, Daisy Holmes, Rebecca Watkins and a host of other relatives. Funeral service will be 2pm Tues. May 28, 2019 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Visitation will be Mon. May 27, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm @ the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on May 27, 2019