Mack G. Bailey LUGOFF Funeral service for Mack G. Bailey, 91, will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Mr. Bailey passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Lecki, WV, he was the son of the late Luther and Lucy Lovelace Bailey. He retired from the United States Air Force. He was a mason and enjoyed fishing. Surviving are his children, Charles E. Bailey (Mary), Daniel Bailey and Linda Warren (Fred); sister, Shirley Horne; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. He was predeceased by son, Mack Bailey Jr.; and daughter, Melonie Nelson. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019