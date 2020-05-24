Mack "Gene" Bayne, Sr. COLUMBIA Mack Bayne, Sr. "Gene" joined his Saviour and beloved wife of 61 years in Heaven on May 21, 2020. Born December 26, 1931 in Greenville, SC, he is survived by his son, Mack Bayne Jr. (Keri); grandsons, Kerman (Jennifer), Trey (Kelli), and Christopher (Brandy); granddaughter, Maddie and great grandkids, Tegan, Christopher, Tyler, Caulder, Landon, Cora, Bella, and Kadi who will all miss him terribly. He will be remembered for his deep love of his family, traveling, playing in his workshop, camping and fishing. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.