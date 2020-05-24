Mack Bayne Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mack "Gene" Bayne, Sr. COLUMBIA Mack Bayne, Sr. "Gene" joined his Saviour and beloved wife of 61 years in Heaven on May 21, 2020. Born December 26, 1931 in Greenville, SC, he is survived by his son, Mack Bayne Jr. (Keri); grandsons, Kerman (Jennifer), Trey (Kelli), and Christopher (Brandy); granddaughter, Maddie and great grandkids, Tegan, Christopher, Tyler, Caulder, Landon, Cora, Bella, and Kadi who will all miss him terribly. He will be remembered for his deep love of his family, traveling, playing in his workshop, camping and fishing. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
01:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Southland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
8037553527
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved