Mack Douglas Branham LUGOFF Funeral service for Mack Douglas Branham, 89, will be held on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at El-Bethel Faith Community Church with burial to follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Stines and the Rev. Jeff Grubbs will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to El-Bethel Faith Community Church AWANA. Mr. Branham, husband of the late Joyce Branham passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Andrew and Eva Hayes Branham. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Surviving are daughters, Pam Barfield (Johnny) and Edith Hinson; sons, William Peake (Beth) and Dean Peake (Carla); sister, Juanita Pate; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret Branham; daughter, Carol Baker; son, Rodney Peake; son-in-law, Ricky Hinson; brother, Sam Branham; sister, Billie Peake and Sue Rabon; and grandchild, Justin Peake. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 23, 2019