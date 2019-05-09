Madelyn H. Pryor BATESBURG-LEESVILLE - Graveside services for Madelyn Harmon Sease Pryor will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Pryor went to be with her heavenly father Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Lorenzo and Eva Lee Shumpert Harmon. She retired from Capital City Manufacturing and was a Lutheran. Surviving are her caregivers: daughter, Cathy Spires; granddaughter, Susanne; grandson, Joe; and great-granddaughter, Tabithia; children, William Daniel (Gwen) Sease, Janis Robotham, Rayshell (Vinson) Sheppard; brothers, David, C. Ray, and John Marshall Harmon; sisters, Blanche (Charlie) Price, Myrvelle Amick, and Connie Lindler; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Danny Roger Pryor; daughter, Dianne Bush; son, Kyle Boyd Sease, brother, Edgbert "Buddy" Harmon; sisters, Elvena and Nancy; a grandson and great-grandson. Many thanks to Abby Road Hospice for all the love and care given to mom. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on May 9, 2019