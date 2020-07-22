Mae Lois Green Johnson COLUMBIA - Private funeral services are being held for Mae Lois Green Johnson. Mrs. Johnson was born on May 23, 1942, in Archer, FL to the late Ike and Mary Taylor Green. Mrs. Johnson was educated in the public schools of Charleston, SC, where she graduated from Bonds Wilson High School in 1960. After graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Army (Women Army Corp.) After her service in the U. S. Army, she was employed with the Small Business Administration (SBA). She was preceded in death by: her sisters, Gandel Williams and Jo Ann Staples; and brothers, Nathan and John Green. Surviving are: her husband, Robert L. Johnson; daughter, Tracy D. (Vander) Robinson; son, Miles C. (Theresa) Johnson; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



