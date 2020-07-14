Mae Millender

Mae Rucker Millender ST. MATHEWS - Mae Rucker Millender, 90, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Mae was the wife of the late William Heyward Millender. The family will have a private funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Chapel at Holly Oak Farms, St. Matthews, SC. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. Mae was the daughter of the late John West Rucker and Annie Lee Rucker. Mae was a graduate of St. Matthews High School and the Orangeburg School of Nursing. After nursing school she was employed as a nurse at the Dorn Veteran's Administration Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, where she worked until she retired from nursing. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or West Bethel United Methodist Church, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135. Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
.