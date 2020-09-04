Magdalene Dukes COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Magdalene Dukes will be 1PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel with interment at Gospel Church Lawn to follow. The public may view Friday, September 4, 2020, from 1-5 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again on Saturday at noon until the hour of service. Magdalene Dukes transitioned Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia, SC. Born in North, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Hook and Mary Thomas. She was a 1969 graduate of Columbia High School. A woman of faith, she attended the Gospel Church of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith. Magdalene served on the Usher Board and the Gospel Choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings: Mary Ann Scott and Buster Thomas. Surviving are her husband of fifty-one years, Eddie Dukes; a daughter Janet Bell; five sons: Eddie Ronald Dukes (Adrian), Randy Dukes, Bryant Lamont (Jennifer) Dukes, Steven Dukes and Andrae Terrell Dukes (Ashley); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, a brother; and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com
for additional information.