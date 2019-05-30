Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maggie Irene Bedenbaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maggie Irene Bedenbaugh IRMO - Maggie Irene Bedenbaugh "Billie", 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 23, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1931 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Franklin and Maggie Mattox Thomas. Married to the love of her life, Retired MGySgt Claude F. Bedenbaugh Jr., for 68 years she was a devoted military wife who supported him throughout their travels. Maggie "Billie" was a loving mother who was devoted to her 3 children and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maggie "Billie" was a faithful member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church and because of her generous spirit, was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the garden that she loved so well, and her spirit will ever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by husband, Claude Frank Bedenbaugh Jr.; daughters, Deborah (David) Brett and Janice Bedenbaugh; grandchildren, Lauren (Alan) Stanley, Lindsay (Alan) Carpenter, Chelsea (Jordan) Lancaster, Troy Bedenbaugh, and Seth Bedenbaugh; great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Robin Bedenbaugh; brother, Robert L. (June) Thomas; Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mikell R. Bedenbaugh; sisters, Ethel Kunkle and Evelyn (Danny) Ruff; and brothers, Leroy (Louise) Thomas and Rufus (Betty) Thomas. The family will receive friends at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:15 p.m. Pastor Tim Phillips will be officiating. Interment will be in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the .

