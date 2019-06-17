Maggie Ann Long BISHOPVILLE - Maggie Ann Long age 38 passed away June 15. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 at the Chapel Norton Funeral Home, Bishopville. Rev. Nathaniel Brown will officiate. Burial will be in the Piedmont Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Family will be meeting at 2618 Spring Hill Road, Dalzell, S.C. Maggie was born in Sumter a daughter of Donnie and Ann Davis Brown. She worked in Construction. Surviving are her parents of Bishopville; two sons, Landon & Chase Long, Bishopville; two sisters, Tammy Grantham, Dalzell and Donna Brown, Ashwood; one Niece, Alleigh Brown, Ashwood; one Nephew, Ethan Grantham, Dalzell. Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Long family.
Published in The State on June 17, 2019