Maizie Blackwell Prestwich SUMTER - Maizie Blackwell Prestwich, 92, passed away peacefully at the McLeod Hospice House on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born on December 2, 1927, Maizie was the daughter of the late James Harvey Barwick and Lorena Felder. One of the women of the greatest generation, she graduated from Tuomey Hospital's School of Nursing in 1948 as one of the members of the last Corps of Cadets. That same year, she was the recipient of Dr. C.R. Baker's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Executive Ability. Following a brief career at Tuomey in Sumter, SC, Maizie married her late husband, Tom W. Blackwell. As a loving wife and busy mother, she established homes in Sumter, Columbia, and Florence. Maizie participated in various community and cultural events and was a longtime member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she served on their administrative board. In her senior years, Maizie was married to Gordon I. Prestwich. Together they traveled the globe and enjoyed their time at Surfside Beach and Santee. Mrs. Prestwich is survived by her son, Tom W. Blackwell and wife Joyce; daughter, P. J. McGirt and husband Barry all of Darlington, SC, and grandchildren, Kim McLawhon and husband Willie of Grimesland, NC and grandson, Charles D. Odom and Hernan Biava of Brevard, NC. Additionally, she is survived by great-granddaughters, Amber and Caitlyn McLawhon. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kelly Michelle Blackwell and her stepfather, James Ira Felder. Special thanks goes to her loving friend and caregiver, Connie McKnight and to the staff at Medford Nursing Center. In light of the circumstances surrounding the recent coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 27 Broad Street, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to

