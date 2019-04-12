Malik Kluttz

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malik Kluttz.

Malik "MG Monster" Kluttz IRMO - The funeral service for Mr. Malik "MG Monster" Kluttz, 23, of Irmo will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Baptist Church Road in Norway, SC. Mr. Kluttz was the son of Garrett and Linda Kluttz-McDonald. He passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 8 PM Friday, April 12, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Funeral Home
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.