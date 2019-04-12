Malik "MG Monster" Kluttz IRMO - The funeral service for Mr. Malik "MG Monster" Kluttz, 23, of Irmo will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Baptist Church Road in Norway, SC. Mr. Kluttz was the son of Garrett and Linda Kluttz-McDonald. He passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 8 PM Friday, April 12, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malik Kluttz.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2019