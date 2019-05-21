Malinda "Ollie" Bruce COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Ms. Malinda "Ollie" Bruce will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Faith Fellowship, 2625 Alpine Road with burial and full military honors at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road is in charge. Surviving are her son, Carlten R. Bruce; daughter, Serena (Hector) Sanchez; brothers, William "Billy" Jiles and Royce (Sandy) Jiles; sister, Donna (Doric) Smith; 2 aunts; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Bruce can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on May 21, 2019