Malone Jackson LEXINGTON - Malone Jackson, 83, of Lexington, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born May 11, 1937, in Camden, SC, he was a son of the late Leslie Leroy Jackson and Lila Mae Richardson Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother. Survivors include his two sisters, as well as several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The funeral service for Mr. Jackson will be held 3 o'clock Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow at Old Fox Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Lugoff, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 20, 2020.