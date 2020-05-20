Malone Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malone Jackson LEXINGTON - Malone Jackson, 83, of Lexington, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born May 11, 1937, in Camden, SC, he was a son of the late Leslie Leroy Jackson and Lila Mae Richardson Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother. Survivors include his two sisters, as well as several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The funeral service for Mr. Jackson will be held 3 o'clock Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow at Old Fox Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Lugoff, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved